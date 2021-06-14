Collinsville officer's funeral on Monday

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — Collinsville police are remembering a reserve officer who died last week in a car accident.

Officer Douglas "Chad" Goodner died in a crash on June 7 near Afton, Okla. Goodner and one other person died in the crash.

Goodner's funeral is happening Monday at 1 p.m. according to CPD's Facebook page. He is survived by his wife, Gwen, and their four children.

For those who wish to share their condolences, cards, flowers, or even a sign-up to be a part of a meal train for the family is located in the Collinsville Police Department lobby, located at 1023 West Center Street in Collinsville.

