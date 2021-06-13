Spectators gather at Cry Baby Hill for the final day of Tulsa Tough

TULSA, Okla — The third and final day of Tulsa Tough has arrived, the Tulsa cycling tradition is wrapping up the weekend with it's most iconic event of all, Cry Baby Hill.

Cycling, sweat, and tears; that's how bikers describe Cry Baby Hill.

The crowd is also filled with a lot of cheering, positive energy, and celebrations.

Every year the grueling course tests every biker no matter their fitness level.

The River Parks Criterium kicked off early Sunday morning, and have been racing all day.

Families also had the chance to partake in the fun with the Townie Ride.

One of the cyclist who took on Cry Baby Hill, Michael Hindes, tells 2 New, “coming up the hill you can just feel the crowds, and feel the energy. It gives me goose bumps, it’s incredible, I love coming out here.”

Once the last race ends, the award ceremony will be close behind, and of course celebrating another successful Tulsa Tough throughout the night.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --