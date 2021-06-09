Collinsville police mourn officer death

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — The Collinsville Police Department is in mourning after losing a fellow officer earlier this week.

In a Facebook post made by CPD on Tuesday, Officer Douglas "Chad" Goodner passed away in a traffic accident on Monday, June 7, near Afton, Okla. Goodner was one of two people pronounced dead on the scene of the accident by paramedics.

The post mentions that Goodner was with Collinsville police as a full-time officer for 8 years before deploying to Afghanistan. Goodner has since been serving as a Reserve Police Officer for the department.

He is survived by his wife, Gwen, and his four children.

For those who wish to share their condolences, cards, flowers, or even a sign-up to be a part of a meal train for the family is located in the Collinsville Police Department lobby.

