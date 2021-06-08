Rocklahoma 2021 lineup revealed, opening Labor Day weekend

PRYOR, Okla. — It's official! Rocklahoma is coming back in 2021 and the official lineup is out now.

Organizers of the music festival announced that, instead of happening over Memorial Day weekend, Rocklahoma will celebrate during Labor Day Weekend later this year.

Some of this year's lineup includes some of today's top rock artists including Slipknot, Limp Bizkit, Rob Zombie, Chevelle, and many more.

Passes go on sale at early bird pricing on Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. local time at Rocklahoma's website, and will increase to phase 2 pricing on Friday, June 18 at 5 p.m. local time.

Payment plan options are also available, allowing purchasers to split the cost into monthly payments. Fans are encouraged to buy early and save.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --