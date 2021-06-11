Tulsa attorney charged with rape

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department announced the arrest of a Tulsa attorney on one charge of first degree rape.

Police said they arrested Jeffery Krigel around 4 p.m. Friday after a month long investigation. They believe the incident happened during a relationship and think there could be additional victims. Police said six women have given statements and five are cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators said this case could not have been investigated without the bravery of a victim coming forward and want any other possible victims to reach out, "we take every one of these cases seriously, we understand the hesitancy to come forward, but we are here for you."

Police said anyone with information should reach out to the Tulsa Police Department's Special Victims Unit.

