Tulsa police looking for missing, endangered teen

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are asking the public's help in finding a missing and endangered teenager.

Carson Fredrick Jones is a 14-year-old white male. Carson is currently in DHS custody and was in the area of 4700 North Elgin Avenue when he left the area.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue shorts, and no shoes. Carson has medical issues that put him in the endangered category.

If anyone knows of Carson's whereabouts, please contact Tulsa Police Department at 918-596-9222.

