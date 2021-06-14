Plane flies around funnel cloud in western Oklahoma

Pilot David T. Evans got up close and personal with a funnel cloud Sunday in western Oklahoma.

While Green Country was dry, western Oklahoma dealt with scattered severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. There was enough wind shear (rotation) present in the atmosphere to form the funnel.

Evans' wife told 2 News he was flying between Minco and Tuttle, which is southwest of Oklahoma City. No word yet from the National Weather Service Office in Norman if it ever touched the ground, which would officially make it a tornado.

The storm system later moved south into north Texas during the evening and dissipated.

