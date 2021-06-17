Snake found slithering on the bottom of a car in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A passerby spotted a snake hanging from the bottom of a car parked near 21st and Garnett and started recording.

"I saw the female driver freak out when saw it slither under her car. So we asked what was wrong, and she pointed the snake wrapped around her axle. She left the car there. So I’m not exactly sure how it all ended," they told us.

In the video another person says "reach up and grab it" while others laugh. The snake appears to be still and then moves slightly before recoiling back into the undercarriage of the car. 2 News learned it was a harmless Western Rat snake.

It happened around 11 Thursday morning.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --