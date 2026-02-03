Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Beloved Tulsa gardener dies, GoFundMe launched for family

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa community is mourning the loss of Earl Stripling, a master gardener who spent his time educating others about plants, food, and nature.

Stripling's passing was announced on Facebook earlier this week.

Stripling organized a community garden in north Tulsa several years ago. It was an opportunity to teach others about gardening and building self-sufficiency.

A GoFundMe has been launched for Stripling's family to help with funeral costs. It was launched by Lukas Vodicka, the owner of Inheritance Juicery. Vodicka says he was working with Stripling to build a garden.

Inheritance Juicery will sell a juice called "Earl's Harvest," with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Stripling's family.

