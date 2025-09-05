TPD, city cleans up encampment after successfully housing homeless couple

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department cleaned up an encampment off Riverside, where they said the couple living there was successfully placed into housing after working with several city agencies.

Starting with outreach efforts, TPD Bike and River Sergeant Luke Flanagan said they've worked hard to build relationships and get resources to those living in encampments.

"They are vulnerable out here, and so we just want to see them safe and secure," Flanagan said.

2 News saw police pulling shopping carts and belongings out of the wooded area. It wasn't until we stopped that the full story came to light.

Police said they've monitored the area for years, partnering with various housing agencies and organizations, along with mental health and substance services.

Flanagan said after two years living in the area and working with the services, TPD got the call they were hoping for.

It was the message that two more people they knew were going to bed with a roof over their head.

"We've actually been, in just the last year, my unit, along with the City of Tulsa security, has done over 150 homeless camp cleanups. Most of the time, we're dealing with the remnants of camps after somebody has been housed," said Flanagan.

Tulsa police made it clear that this encampment cleanup is separate from the ones Governor Stitt announced on September 4.

The decision, which gives those living in the encampments two options: rides to housing and treatment facilities or jail, was criticized by Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols and some local organizations

Tulsa police said their handling of encampments has gone on for years and is successful.

"Three years ago, there were over three dozen camps. So we were down here a bunch for about 1 year, got a lot of people up and out and got them housing. And then this spring, we came back out here, and we were back up to roughly around 30 homeless camps. Right now we're down to just a handful," said Flanagan.

Sergeant Flanagan said over the years he's been able to get to know those living in the encampments, ensuring his team leads with compassion and patience.

While 2 News was there, some of the residents living in the encampment checked in with police before going back into the wooded area.

Flanagan said he's continuing to work with local resources to get every one of the people in the encampments help.

Plus, he said one day he wants to welcome home the residents who are supposed to live by the river.

He said the area is home to numerous eagle nests, and with the intervention of people in the area, the birds are nesting elsewhere.

Flanagan said the department's effort to help the homeless is continuing.

