TULSA, Okla. — A 15-year-old Tulsa Public Schools student was arrested Thursday after bringing a stolen, loaded gun to the Nathan Hale High School campus, prompting a lockdown.

Tulsa Police said the teen, wearing camouflage and a large backpack, jumped over a fence but never made it inside the school. Officers said the teen left the campus, returned, and then ran from authorities before being cut off and arrested. During the chase, the teen tossed a loaded gun that was allegedly stolen from a nearby home.

Previous Coverage>>> ARMED TEEN: Tulsa police make arrest near 3 schools

The 15-year-old was booked into the Tulsa County Family Center for Juvenile Justice.

It took nearly an hour before Tulsa Police were called to assist. Tulsa Public Schools said there were two separate incidents: one inside the high school handled by district officers, and another outside that required Tulsa Police assistance.

WATCH: TPD: 15-year-old arrested after bringing stolen, loaded gun to Nathan Hale campus:

TPD: 15-year-old arrested after bringing stolen, loaded gun to Nathan Hale campus

"Around 2:30 in the afternoon, we got a call from Tulsa Public Schools police... we found out he was 15, had jumped over a fence wearing camo with a big backpack on, so that kind of raised some red flags," Tulsa Police said.

Tulsa Police said they were not initially called because Tulsa Public Schools police were handling the situation and did not initially know the teen had a weapon.

"In the beginning, because they didn't know that he had a weapon, you know, because I mean, we don't necessarily want to call everybody in the National Guard and just because some kid jumps the fence," Tulsa Police said.

Nathan Hale High School went into a full lockdown. Hale Middle, MacArthur Elementary, and Tulsa Educare were told to hold in place.

The district sent us this statement after the incident:

At approximately 1:35 this afternoon, school administration at Hale High School became aware of a potential security concern and the school was placed on a precautionary lockdown status. After careful assessment from our campus police team and administration, it was confirmed that there was no threat inside the building.



In working with external law enforcement, it was determined that there was possible suspicious activity in the neighborhood, and the school was moved to a hold status at approximately 2:30. Out of an abundance of caution due to their proximity, Educare, MacArthur Elementary, and Hale Middle School will continue to take precautions during dismissal.



At this time, we can report that an individual was ultimately apprehended and arrested.



We are grateful for the swift response of campus police and the Tulsa Police Department, who are working together to ensure continued safety for our staff and students. As always, the safety of our students and staff remains a top priority. To report any potential safety concerns, contact our 24-hour safety hotline at 918-480-SAFE.

Tulsa Public Schools

Parent Jenny Nguyen said she only found out about the lockdown from her son, not from school officials.

"My son sent me a picture where he's hunkered down, he said that his teacher, um, put a chair up against the door," Nguyen said.

"I do want answers from, from school officials," Nguyen said.

2 News asked the district about their protocol, and they said it is up to campus police to assess the threat and decide when to call Tulsa Police for help. According to the Tulsa Public Schools website, it is up to the principal to decide when parents are notified through social media, email, phone, or text. The district said during most emergencies, those notifications may be delayed because the team's first priority is keeping students safe.

"I have no idea what this, you know, these kids' intentions were that day, but as we've seen in other parts of the country, it could have been completely tragic. Tulsa public schools, their officers, and our officers worked together. They were able to get this kid in custody," Tulsa Police said.

To see TPS's full safety protocols, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

