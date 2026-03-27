Armed man found dead after an hours-long standoff in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — A man is dead following an hours-long standoff with Owasso and Collinsville police.

Owasso police received a call for assistance from Collinsville police on Thursday evening, around 10 p.m.

A 911 call revealed that the man, who has not yet been identified, was outside his home with a gun on West Maple Street, threatening to kill his neighbors and family members.

The man retreated inside while his family ran to a neighbor's home for safety. Officers used drones to try to talk to him, without success.

Officers eventually heard a single gunshot coming from the home. They broke a window and deployed an interior drone to search inside. They found the man dead, with a pistol nearby.

No one else was hurt, and no one else was inside the home.

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