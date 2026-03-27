Armed man found dead after an hours-long standoff in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — A man is dead following an hours-long standoff with Owasso and Collinsville police.
Owasso police received a call for assistance from Collinsville police on Thursday evening, around 10 p.m.
A 911 call revealed that the man, who has not yet been identified, was outside his home with a gun on West Maple Street, threatening to kill his neighbors and family members.
The man retreated inside while his family ran to a neighbor's home for safety. Officers used drones to try to talk to him, without success.
Officers eventually heard a single gunshot coming from the home. They broke a window and deployed an interior drone to search inside. They found the man dead, with a pistol nearby.
No one else was hurt, and no one else was inside the home.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- 2 News Oklahoma on your schedule | Download on your TV, watch for free. How to watch on your streaming device
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Watch LIVE 24/7 on YouTube