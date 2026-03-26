Several TPS schools take precautions during dismissal over security concerns

TULSA, Okla. — Several Tulsa Public School campuses will take security precautions during dismissal after suspicious activity was reported in the area.

Nathan Hale High School was initially placed on lockdown after administrators received a report of a threat inside the building.

That threat was cleared, but another threat was reported in the nearby neighborhood. The school was moved into another hold at 2:30 p.m., and Educare, MacArthur Elementary, and Hale Middle School will have additional security during dismissal as a result.

One person was arrested.

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