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TPD: 1 injured after robbery turns into shooting

3407 N Lewis scene.jpg
KJRH
3407 N Lewis scene.jpg
Posted

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a robbery turned into a shooting the evening of June 18.

The shooting happened near 36th North and N Lewis at a convenience store.

Police said two people tried to rob the victim, and the victim shot one of the suspects.

TPD said one person is in custody and police are looking for the second suspect.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to TPD.

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