TO THE MOON: Tulsa expanding aerospace industry

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s city council just cleared the way for more aerospace industry in town. Former NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine, played a big role in getting it to Green Country.

“There’s a lot happening in space,” Bridenstine said.

With any luck, Tulsa will play a big role in all that’s happening in space.

Agile Space Industries, a Colorado space company, will bring an in-space-propulsion-system testing facility to Tulsa.

Basically, workers at the facility will test engines that move satellites around space.
“This is an incredible project for our city,” one Tulsan, who addressed the council said.

Bridenstine, a former congressman and NASA administrator from Tulsa, consulted the developers and helped it reach Tulsa.

The facility is expected to support NASA and the Department of Defense missions.

Tulsa has a long history of space. The shuttle carrier aircraft, the 747 that carries the shuttle on its back, was modified here in Tulsa,” Bridenstine said, “We lost [the industry] when the shuttles retired. What we’re saying is we’re gonna bring it back.”

In a release, Agile said the facility will be next to the airport. They also promise to bring STEM education to Tulsa's schools and aerospace industry.

Bridenstine predicts the facility will bring several jobs to Tulsa.

It’s expected to be finished in 2027.

