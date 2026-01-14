Ticket lottery opens for 2028 Olympic events in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — You've got a chance to watch Olympic glory right here in Oklahoma.

Los Angeles is hosting the 2028 Summer Olympics, but you'll be able to watch several events in Oklahoma City. Registration for a ticket draw opened this morning.

You can register online.

If you are selected, you'll have an opportunity to purchase tickets from April 2 to April 6, 2026. However, you must be able to confirm a postal code from either Oklahoma, Canadian, or Cleveland counties.

Oklahoma City will host Olympic events in canoe slalom and softball. All other events will be hosted in Los Angeles.

