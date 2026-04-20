THROUGH MOM’S EYES: One-on-one with Today Show’s Sheinelle Jones on debut book

TULSA, Okla. — A sold-out crowd of more than 270 people packed into All Soul’s Unitarian Church to hear from Sheinelle Jones, author and Co-host of Today with Jenna and Sheinelle. Ree Drummond hosted the question-and-answer session on April 17.

Jones’ debut book Through Mom’s Eyes is a collection of conversations she’s had with inspiring mothers who’ve raised extraordinary children.

The book also reflects on her personal journey through motherhood.

“My first job before TV, long before TV, I was everybody's nanny in Wichita,” said Sheinelle Jones. "I worked at a nursery. I managed so many kids. I've always loved kids, um, and now that I have 3 of my own, I want to get it right.”

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Started as a Today Show segment in 2018, Jones said she wanted to find out how the celebrities she would frequently interview were raised.

“While everybody's clamoring to talk to them and interview them, I'm sitting there thinking, what did their mother feed them because at home I have 3 little ones and so I thought, you know what, maybe that could be something, you know, to talk to the mothers of people we admire,” said Sheinelle Jones.

She says after her very first interview with Steph Curry’s mom, Sonya Curry, she knew she had something special.

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“He didn't play his first game in 8th grade because he didn't do his chores,” said Jones. “I mean, I found out like all the things. The moms were so willing to share with all of us about their journey.”

She says through the diverse group of moms she interviewed over the years, there was a single thing that they all had in common; their presence in their children’s lives.

“It's so easy, especially with phones and social media and we're all so busy to just kind of not pay attention, but all of them had pivotal moments where I think they realized their child had talent or they needed to go to the school and talk to the principal,” said Jones. “I mean they each have so many stories where they had to advocate for their child and a lot of it started with them noticing something.”

“When I leave the homes and I fly back home to my own kids, I'm always so thoughtful on the flights when I come back and the common thread is being present with your kids.”

Her book tour took her across the country, and through much of the Midwest. Jones told 2 News Anchor Naomi Keitt it was a deliberate choice.

“A lot of authors, if you live in New York, you know, they'll only do a few cities. I was like, oh no, no, no, no, no, I want to go to Tulsa, you know, I want to go to Wichita, you know, I want to go to the Midwest, and they were like, really? I'm like, absolutely this is my home,” said Jones.

Sharing in front of a packed crowd, she said Tulsa is where she could be her full self at work covering both hard news and showing off her personality through her American Idol coverage. She says Tulsa is where she learned about herself.

“I love Tulsa,” she said.

She says as a woman who always wanted to be a mother, this journey has been her chance to study it.

“I love studying motherhood,” said Jones. “I want to be almost the same way people study science or study math or study literature. I want to study motherhood.”

She says the book is for anyone who has a role in pouring into the lives of children.

“This book is for anyone who nurtures a child,” said Jones. "I think it allows us to think about things differently. It's just a love letter to motherhood, and I hope they feel that when they see it."

Through Mom’s Eyes: Simple Wisdom from Mothers Who Raised Extraordinary Humans is on sale now.

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