'This town is amazing': Wilburton mayor wins Small Town Mayor of the Year award

WILBURTON, Okla. — Wilburton Mayor Loran Mayes won the Small-Town Mayor of the Year award on Sep 11. She received the award at the Oklahoma Municipal League annual conference for cities under a population of 5,000, and for leaving a lasting impact on the community.

Mayes said winning the award was a special moment for her city.

“For people to see and recognize our community… That’s the best part," said Mayes.

The Mayors Council of Oklahoma granted Mayes the award. The tradition was first established in 1992 and has been a tradition ever since.

“The biggest win for me was to be able to showcase my community on that stage," said Mayes.

Kristi Kirkes, who lives near Wilburton, said she's proud of the Mayes' efforts towards the city.

“This town is amazing, it has grown so much, and they keep it so clean and take care of their town," said Kirkes.

KJRH

Mayes said her community’s growth was a factor in getting the award.

“When you have people move home or come back to raise their kids, that’s such a healthy indicator of a community," said Mayes.

Kelli Spears, also living near the city, was proud of Mayes.

“That’s an awesome award, congratulations to her and her town because they're all proud people, you can tell," said Mayes.

Mayes told 2 News that residents can look forward to more growth in their city, with improvements in transportation, infrastructure, and wastewater.

“It feels wonderful, I’m so thankful it's so humbling to be picked for that," said Mayes.

