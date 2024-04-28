"This is a first for a lot of people" Neighbors in Sulphur get first look at damage from apparent tornado

SULPHUR, Okla. — Overnight, Saturday, April 27, into the early morning hours of Sunday, April 28, neighbors in Sulphur, Oklahoma, took cover from an apparent tornado.

As of Sunday morning, there are no fatalities, but more than 30 people are injured and one person is unaccounted for.

There are several hundred people working to clean up the town.



The storm wiped out most of downtown and damaged other landmarks in town, including the high school softball field.

"This is a first, probably for a lot of people," neighbor Scott Prall told 2 News.

He was one of the first neighbors to look at the damage as the sun rose.

KJRH

First responders were focused on search and rescue efforts. They blocked all entrances to downtown off to vehicles. One neighbor, Heather Johnson, couldn't get to her home.

"They told us probably tomorrow and there’s no guarantee of that either," Johnson said.

However, her husband was able to look at it in the immediate aftermath of the storm.

"It’s trees through the windows. We had just done new construction it’s all gone," Johnson said.

As of 10:32 a.m. on April 28, crews were still focused on search and rescue efforts and had not updated 2 News on any fatalities or injuries.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

