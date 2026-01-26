'They thought I wasn't going to get out': Tulsa family escapes house fire

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa family of five narrowly escaped a house fire Monday morning that destroyed their home near Pine and Delaware.

Alex Gonzalez was asleep when his mother woke him to flames already spreading through their house.

"When I got up and out of my room, there was a fire. When I opened the door, the fire started jumping into my face," Gonzalez said.

"My mom started screaming to get everyone out. It was really scary," he said.

Gonzalez believes the fire started at an electrical box right outside his bedroom door.

"The box was like sparkling when I opened the door. Sparking and throwing fire at me. I had to like crawl under the fire to get out," Gonzalez said.

All five family members escaped safely.

Andy Little with Tulsa Fire Department said the cause remains under investigation, but that these types of fires can become more common during cold weather.

"A lot of people are home more during weather events like this, so they're utilizing more electronics. They're cooking more, they got those space heaters going. All kinds of stuff can overload your electric system," Little said.

The cold weather also creates additional dangers for first responders. Water used to fight fires freezes quickly, creating hazardous conditions.

"Often times, there's extra water coming from the truck or from the hydrant, and that water can turn into ice. So that can make the situation more dangerous, as far as a slip and fall scenario," Little said.

While 2 News talked with TFD, another call came in for a house fire near 15th and Sheridan. That fire was caused by a heater, but no one was home and firefighters contained it quickly, TFD said.

Back at the Gonzalez home, the family cleaned up what the fire left behind, grateful everyone survived.

"They were pretty scared, like in shock for me, because they thought I wasn't going to be able to get out. They saw the fire go into my room," Gonzalez said.

The Gonzalez family says the keys to their car were lost or burned during the fire, and they're unable to get into their vehicles. They're asking the community for help getting into their cars to remove belongings and move them away from the home.

