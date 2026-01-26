Mental Health Association Oklahoma offers resources as tensions rise in Minneapolis

Some Americans may be feeling stressed or anxious about the ongoing events in Minnesota. However, mental health support is available to Oklahomans.

Mental Health Association Oklahoma offers a Mental Health Assistance Center for those experiencing anxiety, stress, or fear. The system helps people connect with mental health professionals while offering free virtual support groups. There are groups that can assist those suffering from depression, PTSD, anxiety, suicide loss, and bipolar disorder.

“MHAOK stands with Governor Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, and Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols in urging our federal government to lead with truth, justice, and dignity,” shared MHAOK CEO Carrie Blumert. “Since 1955, MHAOK has been committed to connecting Oklahomans with health, healing, and a path forward. We remain steadfast in that mission and acknowledge the very real impact that current events and the constant news cycle can have on mental health and well-being.”

You can receive help by calling 918-585-1213 or 405-943-3700.

Mental Health Association Oklahoma also offers Pláticas, which provides resources in Spanish.

You can learn more at MHAOK's website.

