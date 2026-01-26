Statement from the U.S. Conference of Mayors Following Death of Another Protestor in Minneapolis

WASHINGTON — Below is a statement from the U.S. Conference of Mayors following the death of another protester in Minneapolis today:

“Today’s death in Minneapolis represents another tragedy. As American mayors representing cities large and small – Republican, Democratic, and Independent – we state today with a united voice that this turmoil must come to an end. No American – regardless of their views on immigration – wishes for our country to continue to endure this unnecessary conflict. We mourn with those affected, and we stand with local leaders and local law enforcement, courageously navigating this unnecessary chaos.

“Immigration enforcement has existed in the United States for well over a century. ICE, as the federal immigration law enforcement agency, has operated for 23 years under both Republican and Democratic administrations. We restate this basic history as a reminder that immigration enforcement can exist and function in this country without national upheaval.

“What has occurred in recent weeks in Minneapolis and surrounding communities, and threatens to escalate around the country, is not acceptable. And history reminds us that it is absolutely avoidable.

“This week, the nation’s mayors joined the nation’s large city police chiefs in a statement calling for de-escalation. We reiterate that joint statement today, and the most important parts of that joint statement are worth repeating:

‘The mayors and police chiefs of the United States urge all federal law enforcement agencies to model the professionalism and care that we expect from our local law enforcement agencies. We recognize that some situations can escalate, but we urge federal law enforcement leaders to insist on calm, professionalism, and de-escalation from their officers at all times.

Similarly, we call on all residents exercising their First Amendment rights to pursue legal, nonviolent protest. Regardless of the views or intentions of those engaging in protest activity, we do not condone violent, property-destructive, obstructionist, or otherwise intended to incite such behavior. We ask for civil discourse and for our residents who desire policy change to pursue it through the legal and political methods afforded us.’

“As mayors, we feel it is also imperative to state today that deadly confrontations like these erode public trust in law enforcement at every level, putting our own local police officers across the nation at added risk.

“The nation’s mayors call for immediate intervention by national leaders to de-escalate the situation in Minnesota. This is not a partisan issue; it is an issue of national concern that demands statesmanship and leadership. This status quo is unacceptable, and bringing peace to the situation will require the immediate attention of the Administration, Congressional leaders, and all those who have influence over our federal law enforcement agencies.”

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols sent this statement to 2 News.

"What is happening right now in our country is deeply concerning and heartbreaking. I am proud to be joined by mayors and governors across the country from both sides of the political spectrum, including Governor Stitt, all of whom have expressed serious, deep concern and accountability for what is occurring in Minnesota.

"I want to say proudly that we are now and will always be a welcoming community and a city, a place where people from all backgrounds can thrive. Unlike the enforcement practices deployed by the federal government in Minneapolis, in Tulsa, we have the best-trained local law enforcement agency in the nation. The brave men and women of the Tulsa Police Department value a community-first perspective and are here to ensure our local laws are enforced, protect public safety, and above all, uphold the Constitution. We have proven time and again that we can protect the public and civil liberties at the same time."

"Our top priority remains your safety, and while there is much fear right now across the country, I remain committed to you, my fellow Tulsans, that our values as a community have not wavered, and we will continue to be a city we can all be proud to call home."

