Crews respond to water main break near 21st and Lewis

TULSA, Okla. — Crews with the City of Tulsa are responding to a water main break near 21st and Lewis.

The running water is expected to cause slick spots as temperatures remain below freezing today. Officials are asking people to avoid driving through the area if possible.

The City of Tulsa has a webpage that has a list of current water main breaks, a map view of the breaks, and information on how to report any issues.

If you spot a water main break, you can report it at 918-596-9488.

