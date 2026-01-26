TULSA, Okla. — Ready, set, shop!

Days before the first flake fell, Oklahomans cleared the shelves at most grocery stores.

'Stability in the storm': Oasis Fresh Market stayed stocked through snow storm

Oasis Fresh Market in north Tulsa, though, was ready.

“Our leadership team was very proactive and even our vendors in helping us to make sure that we were able to have some stability in the storm," said owner AJ Johnson. “In a winter storm, food is essential, and so we want to make sure that for our community, it’s not a greater barrier."

Johnson said his team started collaborating and planning days before the storm moved in to make sure the community didn't have to go without. Their shelves stayed stocked and their doors open.

“We had the staples, the milk, the eggs, the bread the produce and the meat," he said. "For us, that’s our goal. To continue to be a community anchor but man in times of a storm how can we continue to be what our name is, that refuge, safe place shelter.”

And shoppers appreciated it.

Wesley Coleman did all of his pre-storm shopping at Oasis. 2 News Oklahoma's Stef Manchen asked him how much he spent and what he bought to prepare.

“Oh, about $200," said Coleman. “I bought a lot of meat, some vegetables, some apple pies and things like that and a lot of water... Now I’m just up in here lollygagging, getting some more snacks.”

Down another aisle, Krayonte Holloway was back out picking up a few more items now that the snow settled.

“I went to Walmart neighborhood market and the shelves were pretty bare, like I had to pick through what was left," said Holloway.

Holloway's priorities were meats like hamburgers and chicken, pasta and easy prep meals for his two young girls.

He said he spent about $200 as well, but bought enough food to last about five days just to be safe.

“We haven’t gotten this much snow in a long time, so didn’t know what to expect or how long to expect to be snowed in," he said.

While they saw their regulars, Johnson said they had new customers from other cities shopping at Oasis because they had what other stores didn't.

In case there's any more wintry weather, Oasis will be prepared for anything.

“We’re having more trucks come in this week, more product than expected so we can anticipate and be ahead," said Johnson. “Last winter when it hit, we didn’t close and this winter, so far we didn’t close. And so we don’t plan on closing. North Tulsa was without a grocer for a long time and we won’t start now.”

