'The victims are the heroes': New documentary outlines 'ChiefsAholic' case

BIXBY, Okla — Xavier Babudar is making headlines again as a new documentary drops on Amazon Prime, detailing his admiration for the Kansas City Chiefs taking an alleged criminal turn.

Babudar is being accused of several bank robberies across seven states.

Below, a map can be seen of the sites he is accused of robbing:

In December of 2022, Babudar was accused of holding up several staff members at the TCCU Credit Union in Bixby.

Payton Garcia was a bank teller at the Credit Union and told 2News about her encounter:

Xavier "ChiefsAholic" Babudar to pay $10.8M in damages

“Once I turned around and faced him, he had a gun and put it directly in my chest,” said Garcia. “I just couldn’t believe that this was the person that robbed me, like someone that is well-known in the sports world and has been on TV.”

Payton decided to lend her voice to the documentary and tell her side of the story.

The Bixby Police were called and responded to the robbery call on December 16, 2022.

2News' Isabel Flores spoke with Jim Vazquez, a Public Information Officer with the Bixby Police Department.

He said he is excited for everyone to see behind-the-scenes of being a police officer.

"It shows the work that our guys do," he said. "Seven minutes from the time of the first 9-1-1 call until the time he was in handcuffs."

However, Vazquez said it wouldn't have been possible without the community's help.

"We just want to make sure victims know that they are the heroes," said Vazquez. "We do a certain job, but at the end of the day, victims, witnesses- without them, this wouldn't have been possible."

Frank Frasier is an attorney and represents Payton Garcia.

He also appears in the documentary.

“I think it’s a very good portrayal in two hours of something that took two years,” he said.

Overall, Frasier said he is satisfied that the documentary made sure to include every side of the story in a fair manner.

“It’s just further proof that in the law business, that life is stranger than fiction," he said.

As for Xavier Babudar, he has an upcoming hearing at the Tulsa District Court on January 13.

