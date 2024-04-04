Xavier "ChiefsAholic" Babudar to pay $10.8M in damages

BIXBY, Okla. — Xavier "ChiefsAholic" Babudar will have to pay $10.8 million in damages after holding a Green Country woman at gunpoint during a bank robbery in 2022.

Judgment for loss and pay in the amount of $1.6 million

Judgment for emotional damages in the amount of $2 million

Judgment for punitive damages in the amount of $7.2 million.

Babudar, 29, pleaded guilty to charges related to a string of 11 bank robberies or attempted bank robberies in seven states, including the one in Bixby.

Court documents said Babudar admitted to laundering much of the stolen money through area casinos and online gambling.

The plea agreement requires him to pay at least $532,675 in restitution to the victim financial institutions.

“Babudar walked into a bank in Bixby, Oklahoma, demanded money, and threatened to shoot them if they did not comply,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson of the Northern District of Oklahoma. “Babudar posed a serious danger and risk to the public. I am thankful for the efforts of the Bixby Police Department, the FBI, and federal prosecutors in holding him accountable.”

He'll also have to forfeit any property involved in his money laundering activity, including an autographed painting for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recovered by the FBI.

Babudar traveled around various locations in Kansas City, enjoying a robust social media presence as Chiefs superfan Twitter user @ChiefsAholic, attending most games dressed as a wolf in Chiefs clothing.

Babudar faces up to 50 years in federal prison without parole.

His sentence hearing is scheduled for July 10.

