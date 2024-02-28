Chiefs superfan pleads guilty to Tulsa bank robbery

TULSA, Okla. — Xaviar Babudar, nicknamed the "Kansas City ChiefsAholic", pleaded guilty on Feb. 28 to robbing a Bixby bank in 2022.

Babudar, 29, pleaded guilty to charges related to a string of 11 bank robberies or attempted bank robberies in seven states, including the one in Bixby.

United States District Court Federal Bureau of Investigation map of bank robberies allegedly committed by Babudar

“His violent crime spree across the Midwest and beyond traumatized bank employees and victimized financial institutions in seven states,” said U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore. “The defendant tried to conceal hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen cash by using it to gamble online and at casinos, but the odds caught up with him. With today’s conviction, he will be held accountable for the full scope of his criminal conduct, including his attempt to flee from justice.”

Court records said Babudar robbed a woman at Tulsa Federal Credit Union in Bixby and held her up at gunpoint for money in December 2022.

2 News spoke with the woman's attorney about the impacts of the robbery:

"ChiefsAholic" charged in bank robberies

Court documents said Babudar admitted to laundering much of the stolen money through area casinos and online gambling.

“Babudar walked into a bank in Bixby, Oklahoma, demanded money, and threatened to shoot them if they did not comply,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson of the Northern District of Oklahoma. “Babudar posed a serious danger and risk to the public. I am thankful for the efforts of the Bixby Police Department, the FBI, and federal prosecutors in holding him accountable.”

Previous coverage >>> Attorney wants bank victim to get possible assets from Chiefs super fan

The plea agreement requires Babudar to pay at least $532,675 in restitution to the victim financial institutions. He'll also have to forfeit any property involved in his money laundering activity, including an autographed painting of KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes that was recovered by the FBI.

Babudar lived a nomadic existence at various locations around the Kansas City metropolitan area and enjoyed a robust social media presence as Kansas City Chiefs superfan Twitter user @ChiefsAholic, attending most games dressed as a wolf in Chiefs clothing.

David Zalubowski/AP A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, poses for photos while walking toward Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Chiefs Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Babudar faces up to 50 years in federal prison without parole.

His sentence hearing is scheduled for July 10.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

