Attorney wants bank victim to get possible assets from chiefs super fan

TULSA, Okla. — The Kansas City Chiefs superfan, Xavier Babudar, known online as the "ChiefsAholic," is accused of robbing banks spanning four states, including one in Bixby. After ditching his ankle monitor and going on the run for months, the FBI finally announced his capture in California.

Court records state Babudar robbed a woman at Tulsa Federal Credit Union in Bixby and held her up at gunpoint for money in December 2022. Her attorney tells 2 News that woman, Payton Garcia, does not want to work in banking again, and she still wants to lay low.

"Maybe our judges and district attorney will learn from this," said Frank Frasier, Garcia's attorney. "She's still very protected and guarded about things."

The FBI confirmed Babudar is officially behind bars, having been arrested in Lincoln County, CA on Friday.

"He's laundering money. He has money," Fraiser said. "That's part of the reason why we also filed a suit against him. I'm rather confident that through the criminal process, he has some assets there and his victims should have that."

Through time, Frazier says he and Garcia are going to pursue their case, and and watch how the criminal justice system plays out. Babudar has federal and state crimes on his record.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

