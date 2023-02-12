Alleged bank robber, Chiefs super fan attempts Super Bowl trip, victim says

TULSA, Okla. — A man accused in a Tulsa area bank robbery, well-known as a Kansas City Chiefs super fan, tried to make his way to the Super Bowl in Arizona on Sunday, according to a victim in the robbery.

Attorneys representing TTCU bank teller Payton Garcia released a statement on Saturday accusing "Chiefsaholic" Xaviar Michael Babudar of making bail and applying Feb. 8 for permission for a "family vacation" in Phoenix. The Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL's season finale in Glendale, Ariz. on Sunday night.

“I’m shocked that the district attorney and judges allowed this criminal out on bail after robbing a bank," Garcia said. “That day changed my life. I have never feared for my life like that before.”

Babudar is charged with Robbery with a Firearm and Assault While Masked or Disguised in the Dec. 16 robbery of the TTCU near 131st Street and Memorial. Bixby police arrested him shortly after the robbery.

According to court records, Babudar bonded out and was issued a GPS ankle monitor.

“Given all the press and attention Mr. Babudar received after his arrest, it seems clear he plans to attend Sunday’s Super Bowl to support the Chiefs” according to Frank Frasier, attorney for Garcia. “It’s remarkable that someone who allegedly commits a felony with a firearm in Tulsa, Oklahoma is allowed to enjoy the experience of a lifetime while one of his victims continues to suffer.”

