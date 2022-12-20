Bixby police identifies armed bank robbery suspect

BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby police identified a man who is accused of robbing a local bank last week.

Around 9:35 a.m. on Dec. 16, Bixby police responded to an armed robbery happening at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union near 131st and Memorial. An eyewitness called in to report the robbery to the police and gave the description of the suspect and the direction he fled.

After officers arrived, they set up a perimeter in a nearby neighborhood where they caught the suspect trying to escape with a weapon and a large amount of cash on hand.

Bixby Chief of Police Todd Blish said he is proud of the officer's response in a statement shortly after the arrest:

“The quick and decisive action of the witness permitted Bixby Police officers to respond in less than two minutes and have the suspect in custody within six minutes. We are so very appreciative of the witness, the bank employees, and the officers that responded to capture this person. I am especially proud of our officers who were able to respond quickly and set up a perimeter and make the arrest."

There were no physical injuries to bank employees or witnesses reported.

Bixby police later identified the suspect to be Xavier Michael Babudar.

At this time, an investigation is ongoing, and BPD is coordinating those efforts with the FBI.

