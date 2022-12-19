Last-minute shipping deadlines coming up for holiday gifts

TULSA, Okla. — There’s only a short time left to make sure your holiday gifts make it by Christmas morning.

Ebony Wilson works at the United States Postal Service Northeast Station.

“Have everything ready and come in with some patience and be prepared,” said Ebony Wilson.

Wilson has worked at the Northeast Station for more than a year, and worked at the postal service for the last seven years.

“It’s very busy this time of year,” she said.

Marcus McDonald was mailing off gifts to his grandkids last Thursday. He wanted to make sure they had them by Christmas morning.

“So I want to make sure they do have the same Christmas feeling that I did coming up as a child,” McDonald said.

USPS says they are delivering more than 8 billion packages during this busy holiday shipping season.

“Come prepared,” Wilson said. “Be patient. Have your items ready.”

For people mailing packages this week Wilson says, “Better late than never.”

Friday, Dec. 23 is the Priority Mail Express Deadline. It’ll cost a little more but will get your package delivered by Christmas Day.

If you’re shipping with FedEx, the Express deadline is Dec. 20. The Same-Day Express deadline is Dec. 23.

If you’re shipping with UPS, The 3-Day Select deadline is Dec. 20. The 2nd-Day Air deadline is Dec. 21. The Next-Day Air deadline is Dec. 22.

For people, like McDonald, it’s all about bringing the joy of the season to his family’s front door.

“Love them to death,” McDonald said.

The postal service says they’ve ramped up staff to help out this holiday season. They’ve converted 100,000 workers to full-time since the start of 2021. They’ve also added more space across the country to process packages.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --