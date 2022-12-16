Child in critical condition after getting hit by car at Rhema Lights

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Broken Arrow on Thursday evening.

IT happened around 6:36 p.m. near the Rhema Lights in the 1200 block of west Kenosha. Eastbound lanes closed in that area while police and emergency officials responded to the crash. Police said the child and his family were walking across the street to see the lights when he was hit by a passing vehicle.

The child is in critical condition. The crash is still under investigation.

