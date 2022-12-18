North Tulsa market gives back with free groceries

TULSA, Okla. — The holiday season is a season of giving and one local market is doing just that.

“It’s been so much fun to be an elf and just bring a little joy to the community,” said Brittaney Jones with Oasis Fresh Market.

Instead of a winter wonderland, the store held an Oasis wonderland. The Oasis Fresh Market in North Tulsa brought community members together to celebrate the holidays with free festivities.

“If you could just look and see all the people that’s here I means it's really, it’s a blessing, it really is. We need this,” said Maureen Tarver who attended the event.

But what people are most joyful for is groceries and you might ask, why is that? Well because they’re free.

“Everybody can use some free groceries," Tarver said. "Stuff is so expensive now, you know, and Christmas is coming and this is just perfect. I really appreciate it.”

The local market held its annual holiday event where community members enjoyed a free meal, kids activities like cookie decorating, and of course, Santa.

While waiting in line to go inside the store, outside the store customers received free hats, coats, and gloves to help keep warm this winter. Once inside the store, customers had 15 minutes to get groceries. They can get anything up to $50. Some customers were stocking their pantries while others were searching for holiday items like some hot cocoa.

Oasis Fresh Market says this year’s event means a little more to families as inflation continues to impact everyone.

“Finances are stretched and so why not provide and take a little bit of stress away by giving away groceries, so they could maybe spend more time on gifts or spending time with family or just take a little bit of stress out of their life during this holiday season and just give people true hope to keep going. We can do it together,” Jones said.

For Tarver, it means she can get a special Christmas meal for her family.

“Shoot, I’m getting ribs," she said.

Oasis Fresh Market says Saturday's turnout was one of the largest they’ve had for a free grocery event. They provided $50 gift cards to 250 households, serving a total of 950 people.

While the festivities are over now, the market plans to help even more families in February with another gift card event for free groceries.

