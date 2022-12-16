City of Tulsa announces taskforce to focus on homeless in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum named members a new taskforce to focus on the homeless situation in Tulsa.

This comes after he announced the taskforce during the State of the City in November. The goal is for the taskforce to develop a strategy for ways in which the city can better support existing community efforts to address homelessness in Tulsa.

“Cities across America are rethinking their role in addressing homelessness, and we want Tulsa to be a leader in this work,” Mayor Bynum said. “We have an outstanding network of local experts to rely upon through A Way Home For Tulsa, and we have launched a number of important initiatives for the year ahead - including the Tulsa Housing Challenge, establishing a low barrier shelter, and certifying faith-based institutions to provide emergency sheltering facilities. These are an important starting point, but we want to engage concerned stakeholders from throughout the community to determine how else the city government can be most helpful in reducing homelessness. I appreciate each of the members of this task force for their time and commitment to helping us do better.”

The city funded an historic $14 million on homeless initiatives in Tulsa over the last two years, a 2,500 percent increase in the average annual funding for homelessness programs. These funds focused on opening emergency shelters, rapid re-housing, outreach services, medical services and financial assistance.

City leaders set a lofty goal to realize $500 million in community investment in housing initiatives over the next two years to create more housing stock in Tulsa. There are also plans to open a low barrier shelter and create emergency shelter locations for individuals experiencing homelessness in the coming year.

Homelessness Taskforce Members

1. Mayor G.T. Bynum

2. City Council Chair Crista Patrick

3. City Council Vice Chair Jeannie Cue

4. City Councilor Lori Decter Wright

5. City Councilor Phil Lakin

6. Deputy Mayor Cassia Carr

7. Working In Neighborhoods Director James Wagner

8. Housing Policy Director Travis Hulse

9. Housing Solutions Executive Director Becky Gligo

10. QuikTrip Manager of Public & Government Affairs Michael Junk

11. Healthy Minds Executive Director Zack Stoycoff

Taskforce meetings will start after the first of the year and more information will be available as details are finalized.

