Tulsa police looking for suspect in child sex crimes

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a man suspected in child sex crimes.

A warrant is out for Jimmie Doyle McGlothlin on counts including 11 counts of lewd molestation of a minor, two counts manufacturing or possessing child pornography and 1 count of child abuse by injury. He's accused of numerous sex crimes against at least 4 underaged victims over 20 years.

Police say he lived in the area of Pine and Lewis but left during the investigation. There are rumors he is staying in the outdoors along Lake Keystone, but could be anywhere. Police say he's made homicidal and suicidal statements and claims he will not go to jail. He is known to have associated with a well-known criminal motorcycle gang and to have firearms.

Please call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or the Tulsa Police Department with any information.

