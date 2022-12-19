Victory Christian Church gives back to single parents with toy giveaway

TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of families got an early Christmas on Sunday thanks to Victory Christian Church. The church has a Single Parent Ministry and each year they get together to give back to single parent members.

More than 1,500 toys were given away Sunday at the Single Parent Ministry Christmas toy drive. Families told 2 News Oklahoma it wasn’t only a blast but a huge help before Christmas.

“I’m just very, very grateful, amazing. It feels wonderful to have a family who cares, church family who cares, extended family who cares," said single mom Aqueelah Jihad. "We are very, very blessed."

Jihad and her two girls, Kayla and Kylie are part of the Single Parent Ministry. She said with the cost of everything going up, she’s thankful for the church helping her get her girls Christmas gifts.

“It’s a major help to my kids, especially around this time of year with everything going up and inflation happening. We recently transitioned to moving on our own so it’s a great help,” said Jihad.

The girls said they’re thankful for their mom, their church family and being reminded of the reason for the season.

“Everybody gets to come here and worship God and we get to get toys,” said Kylie.

Kayla is eager to show off her toys from the giveaway.

“A fairy, a dog set and mermaids,” said Kayla.

Jihad and her girls said Sunday was more than they could’ve asked for and they’re so thankful for each other and their family with the Single Parents Ministry and Victory Christian Church.

