Tulsa charity hits homeless outreach milestone

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa charity reached a milestone Monday in its efforts to help give people experiencing homelessness a meal.

Filling the Void marked 250,000 meals served to those in need as it served dinner at the Tulsa Day Center on Monday night. The charity started serving in 2003.

“When you start out, you never think about the milestones," said Filling the Void's Kelly Swan. "And so when we started out, it was always just about going out. The next week and going out the next week. And then the milestones started racking up."

Tulsa Housing Solutions, which counts the number of people needing services related to homelessness every month, counted about 2,000 of those people in the Tulsa area in November.

"Homelessness is a situation that doesn't go away and it has to be managed," Swan said. "I mean, actively and even like this week, you're going to have very inclement weather. And so we would encourage anybody still out on the street and please come out, take shelter because the damage that can occur and weather like this is very real.”

