'The battle’s definitely over': Muskogee’s Teyon Brewer beats cancer

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A Muskogee teenager is celebrating a major victory after winning his battle against stage 3 colorectal cancer.

Teyon Brewer, who was diagnosed with colorectal cancer just weeks into his college career last year, rang the bell at his treatment center this week to mark the end of his cancer journey.

Muskogee teen marks end of cancer journey

"I raised it up as kind of a victory,” said Teyon Brewer. “Me like holding cancer’s head.”

The diagnosis surprised Brewer and his parents after he got sick and was hospitalized shortly after starting college out of state. The last year has been filled with chemotherapy, radiation treatments, and a surgery in July.

Now, Brewer can say he’s cancer-free.

"The battle's over with,” he said. “The battle's definitely over. I'm definitely glad it's over with.”

Throughout his treatment, Brewer kept his spirits high by focusing on the positive. He says that outlook helped him through this difficult journey.

"If you look at the positive side of it, it'll lift your spirits up and lift you up even more and keep you motivated to keep going and doing things and getting up every day and being blessed to breathe and live life," Brewer said.

His mother, Teyonda Ivy, says this moment is what she dreamed of, though she couldn't see it clearly when her son was first diagnosed.

"I really can't put into words how I feel right now," Teyonda Ivy said. "Thinking about where I was a year ago with the diagnosis."

KJRH

Ivy says her faith has been both tested and strengthened throughout this trial.

"I can't thank God enough first,” said Ivy. “I really thank him because I know where my mind was a year ago so just thinking about where we are now, I'm just overwhelmed with joy.”

Now cancer-free, Brewer is ready to return to normal life and pursue his dreams.

"I can finally get back to my regular life," Brewer said.

He's taking the lessons of patience and perseverance he learned during treatment into his future.

"In the future, I don't ever want to go back to the hospital again. So, I just frame the good positive parts of those teaching lessons," Brewer said.

Brewer plans to pursue rodeo and possibly trade school moving forward. His family is hosting a party to celebrate this major milestone on Oct. 11 in Muskogee.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

