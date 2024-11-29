BATTLE WITH TEYON: Community supports Muskogee teen battling cancer

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — From the battle on the football field to the battle to beat cancer. 2 News’ Naomi Keitt shows us how the community is rallying behind one Muskogee teen facing a trial he never expected.

The final play of the 2023 championship game is a moment Muskogee’s own Teyon Brewer will never forget. With a big smile on his face holding the championship trophy, the 19-year-old never could’ve imagined he would end up in a fight against cancer just a year later.

“I was constantly throwing up food,” said Teyon Brewer. “That’s when I started feeling down. I was very dizzy all the time. I felt like my body was weak.” Brewer got sick away at Missouri Western in September and ended up admitted to the hospital later that month.

He was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer.

“I had to make them repeat it to me a couple of times because it was like no that’s not it. Surely y’all got this wrong. He’s 19,” said Teyonda Ivy. “It’s still unreal. Especially looking at him. The way he’s moving around and out and about its like it’s not affecting him.”

Teyonda Ivy, Teyon’s mom, says while the diagnosis is devastating, they’re relying on family, the community and prayer to get them through.

Teyon Brewer

“We serve a mighty God,” said Ivy. “You know what I mean. I don’t doubt that he’s going to heal my son.”

Instead of school and football practice for the 19-year-old freshman, every other week has been spent doing chemo in Oklahoma City with a big focus on his new diet.

“I really had to change that because I was eating a lot of unhealthy stuff,” said Brewer.

More fruits and veggies fill up his body now to help assist in his journey to being cancer free.

“It’s been a battle to say the least but we’re the perfect family for the job,” said Ivy.

The community is also rallying around the family selling shirts and doormats all to raise money for Teyon’s battle.

“I can really say my family and the community of Muskogee and Muskogee High School and my coaches that’s what really gets me through,” said Brewer.

Mom and son are closer than ever as they look ahead to the moment Teyon can say he’s cancer free.

“That’s what you gotta do,” said Brewer. “You gotta live a full life. You might have this. You might have that. Everybody goes through something in life, but it won’t change who you are.”

“Nobody walks through this earth and not have some trials and tribulations you know what I mean and he’s no different,” said Ivy. “I just hate that it’s so major but that’s why I feel like it’s something bigger that God has in store for him.”

There’s a 3-on-3 basketball tournament November 30 at the John Ford Community Center in Tullahassee. Brewer will play in the tournament and all of the money raised will help his family during this difficult time.

You can also support the teen here. (https://www.gofundme.com/f/battlewithteyon?utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link)

