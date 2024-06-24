'Thankful for Claremore': Restaurant opens after closing from EF3 tornado damage

CLAREMORE, Okla. — "The Claremore community is strong, and they've supported the local businesses," Shari Beguin, owner of the Pink House in Claremore, said.

Strong — a word used throughout the community of Claremore after an EF3 tornado ripped the town apart.

ONE WEEK LATER: Multiple Claremore neighborhoods without power after storms

While many homes and businesses are still rebuilding, some are ready to welcome visitors back.

"We'd love it if people would come from all over to Claremore to support the local businesses," Beguin said.

Beguin said the storm caused minimal damage to her restaurant. It was closed for nine days but is now back up and running.

Local restaurants, along with the Pink House, created "Restaurant Week" — a fun and interactive way to get customers back.

"And you get a bingo card, and for every restaurant you go to, you get your bingo card stamped, and then there's prizes at the end of it," said Shari.



Previous coverage >>> OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Claremore boutique reopens after insurance delays

District 1 Rogers County Commissioner Dan DeLozier gave an update on the damage relief after four weeks of picking up debris.

"What's left is just picking up brush that's fallen out of trees. We've still got some of that. Gonna have to cut some brush," DeLozier said.

Now it's up to visitors to drive to Claremore to explore the town and see what they have to offer.

"For the people who don't live in Claremore, that come from all over, we're just thankful they are coming again. And we want to encourage them to keep coming. Please!," Beguin said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

