OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Claremore boutique reopens after insurance delays

CLAREMORE, Okla. — More than two weeks after a tornado ripped through Claremore, Stacey Reece, owner of the Freckled Finch store, finally opened her doors.

Unlike some of her neighbors downtown, it took her awhile to turn the lights back on for customers.

“It’s amazing, it feels so good,” Reece said.

The delay in opening was due to issues with the insurance company. Until an adjuster could stop by, Reece had to leave her store untouched. When 2 News visited, the store was back open for business. Reece and one of her employees were busy cleaning up, and checking a few things off the to-do list.

Part of that work included sifting through a pile of product, stored right by the shattered window.

Reece can no longer sell that product, most of which was intended for babies, at risk of having pieces of glass embedded in the items.

“If there’s even a spec of glass in that, that gets in the hands of another child or a customer, then that’s a liability issue. So I can’t take that chance and I have to destroy it,” Reece said.

Reece, herself, had suffered some cuts from pieces of glass. However, her mind was on replenishing the shelves.

“It breaks my heart, Reece said, “I put a lot into it and I can’t sell it.”

Reece is stuck between rebuilding her own space, and encouraging her neighboring merchants. She told 2 News she’s offered words of encouragement to them.

Though her situation might seem unfair, she is keeping it in perspective.

“We help each other, and we work together, and we’re OK. It really could have been so much worse,” Reece said.

She told 2 News she plans to remain open for regular business hours for the foreseeable future and beyond.

