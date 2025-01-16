THA invested nearly $180M in housing development in 2024

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Housing Authority maintained and created 779 units for housing in 2024.

THA's Ginny Hensley said they preserved 631 units of affordable housing, and created 148 new units.

“That looks like an investment of almost 180 million dollars," said Hensley. "We are really in that action stage and working with community partners to make sure that we keep pressing forward, because it’s a big problem, and it’s going to take big action.”

2 News has previously reported that city housing assessments have found Tulsa will need nearly 13,000 additional units over the next decade to meet demand.

Approximately 4,000 of those represent a current pent up demand.

It's for that reason that Hensley said it is imperative they keep building new housing, but don't lose any units in the process.

“Its going to take a community wide effort to really move the needle but we believe its possible, and we’ve shown its possible," said Hensley.

One of the things the projects THA completed in 2024 was their River West property.

It's one of their two Choice Neighborhoods, funded by grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

That property added 435 mixed-income opportunities for housing for Tulsa.

Many of these investments have been made possible by grants and funding from HUD.

“That really speaks to, one, HUD’s trust in our development team," said Hensley. "It also speaks to the need here in Tulsa, and the potential here in Tulsa. So, HUD sees that and has invested, and kind of put their money where their mouth is in terms of investment there.”

While proud of their accomplishments this year, THA doesn't plan to take their feet off the gas any time soon.

THA's housing development plans exceed $125 million for 2025 — bringing approximately 300 new units to Tulsan's in need.

Those dollars will go towards projects like their 36N and Hilltop properties.

