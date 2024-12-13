Terrain search begins for missing Sand Springs man

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A terrain search for a missing man kicked off Friday morning in McIntosh County.

Zach Smith Sr. disappeared December 8th from Sand Springs.

His car was later discovered along the Indian Nation Turnpike near mile marker 94 near the town of Dustin.

It’s a case that now spans five counties and involves a large wooded area.

KJRH

2 News was there as search and rescue teams unloaded their horses, set up drones, and released the K-9s.

Gene Smith is Zach’s brother and was there as crews began the difficult task of bringing his brother home.

“It’s tolling and taxing on everybody right now. I didn’t get much sleep and I’m just worried and the worst part is not having any answers,” said Smith.

Private investigator Eric Cullen is leading the search.

He said there was a glimmer of hope when the K-9 hit on something near where Smith’s car was found.

KJRH

“At mile marker 94 where the car was found, the tracking dog started right inside the fence on the property which was just west where the car was found, and picked up a scent and headed north. But the scent went cold,” said Cullen.

After searching for hours, Cullen said the team will now turn their attention to Smith’s vehicle.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for Smith’s car.

“His car is going to be digitally and forensically checked today. Tracking, cameras, car play, anything to see if we can discover anything from that. Law enforcement is taking care of that,” said Cullen.

KJRH

Smith said he is praying his brother’s car will reveal more clues about what happened to him.

“They are going to get the key to the car, and they are going to try and pull footage from the car. I guess the cars have cameras in them and they can try to find evidence that he was in the car or whoever was in the car,” said Smith.

If you have any information about the disappearance of Zach Smith Sr., you are asked to contact the Osage County Sheriff’s Office.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

