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TCSO: Missing man found alive in drain

Missing man found scene steven russell.jpg
KJRH
Missing man found scene steven russell.jpg
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TULSA, Okla. — A man who was missing for three days was found alive in a drain June 10.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said they found Steven Russell in the drain near U.S. 412 and S 65th West Ave after a passerby called for help.

Before he was found, TPD said in a Facebook post June 8, Russell walked away from his vehicle, leaving his wallet and keys near Sand Springs on Charles Page Blvd.

TCSO said they didn't know how long Russell was in the drain, but he was taken to the hospital.

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