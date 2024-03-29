Suspect flees routine traffic stop, crashes into building in Sperry

SPERRY, Okla. — Tulsa police officers responded to a flock hit late at night on March 28, which quickly developed into a multi-agency pursuit into Sperry.

Officers attempted to execute a routine traffic stop near Memorial Dr. and Sheridan Rd. a little after 11 P.M. after the car was pinging as stolen. Instead of stopping, the suspect got onto I-244 and exited near Peoria Ave.

TPD ended their pursuit, with the driver reaching dangerous speeds and turning their headlights off. Captain Matt Arnold said it became a threat to public safety and officer's well-being.

A short time later, the suspect passed another officer near 3600 N. and MLK Blvd. and began shooting at them. The pursuit was re-engaged.

“Any time we have someone taking shots at officers, we have to consider that if he's willing to shoot at officers, he's willing to shoot at the public,” said Arnold. “That creates a continuing threat for the community. And we have to address that threat."

Police chased the suspect into Sperry until he crashed into a vacant building.

"It was a vacant shell of a building so there was no front of the building, there was a gate,” said Arnold. “He went through the gate, went through what used to be the building, no ceiling, and then there was a rear wall that he crashed through.”

After crashing, the suspect took off on foot and hid under a truck. With assistance from a helicopter, canine units, and other local agencies, the suspect was taken into custody.

"We had a lot of officers respond to the area, we had help from the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, the Sperry Police Department, Osage County Sheriff’s Office were all here almost immediately after the termination point and helped set up a perimeter, which allowed us to track and find this assailant who was trying to hurt officers earlier this evening,” said Arnold.

No officers, including those who were shot at, were injured, and the suspect only walked away with minor scrapes and bruises.

The suspect is charged with shooting with intent to kill, among other crimes.

