SUPERINTENDENT RUNOFF: Robert Franklin talks to 2 News about his goals

TULSA, Okla. — The race for the Republican nomination for Oklahoma State Superintendent is fast approaching.
None of the seven candidates running in the primary earned more than 50% of the vote. Robert Franklin and James Taylor will faceoff in the runoff election on August 25.
2 News is inviting each of the candidates that will ultimately face Democrat Jennettie Marshall in the November 3 General Election.
Robert Franklin is a 44-year career educator with experience that includes time at Sand Springs Public Schools as Associate Superintendent, and a cabinet position at Tulsa Technology Center. Currently, Franklin is a professor at OU-Tulsa.
He also served six years on the Oklahoma Statewide Charter School Board.
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