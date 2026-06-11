TULSA, Okla. — Dozens of community members visited the 2 News Oklahoma studios and the Grubbs Acura dealership, to make donations of food to the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

Those donors included Heidi Kiser, inspired by another couple she saw on TV.

WATCH: STUFF THE BUS: Tulsans donate food for food-insecure children

STUFF THE BUS: Tulsans donate food for food-insecure children

“I mean, they took care of other people, and they cared enough, you know, to stumble out, you know, give something that would’ve fed them, to somebody else and so it was important,” Kiser said.

2 News partnered with both the food bank and Grubbs Acura to make the food drive a reality.

“We’ve been around for 75 years, as a family-owned dealership. This is what we do as a group,” Al Lewis, general manager of Grubbs Acura said, “We wanna be the answer to some of these problems that take place in the world.”

That kind of service is important to Kiser.

“If you’re part of the community, it’s your job. I mean, that’s your obligation,” Kiser said.

Dwayne Sheridan is the education manager for the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

He said the donations will hugely impact the bank.

“As the only food bank in Eastern Oklahoma, it’s our role to get food out to the community through our pantry partners and meal programs. So getting this food in by donations is vital to what we do,” Sheridan said.

A large number of children in Oklahoma are food-insecure. That alarms Kiser.

“I can’t believe what a high percentage of children are food insecure. What is it in Oklahoma? Is it 60% or higher? That’s obscene,” Kiser said.

The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma will distribute the food to Oklahoma children who need it most.

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