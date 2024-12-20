STILL NO PLANS: Promenade Mall sits empty, sometimes floods, city says

15 months after the closure of Tulsa's nostalgic Promenade Mall, there are no signs of any development succeeding the once-bustling holiday shopping spot.

"I bought a diamond ring for my wife at this store there for my wife for our wedding anniversary," Tulsa resident Daniel Delmaire told 2 News on Dec. 19.

Delmaire wondered why the property - which still borders a Dillards Clearance Center, a gym, a clinic, and the new WeStreet Oilers Ice Center - can't return to the midtown economic hub it once was.

Its owners, Kohan Retail Investment Group (KRIG), has never responded to 2 News' request for comment dating back to at least the summer of 2023.

A spokesman for Tulsa City Hall confirmed there hasn't been any concrete ideas raised with the it since its September 2023 closure, even with new voices entering leadership this month. However, city resources are being spent to maintain it to an extent:

"Promenade Mall is still owned by the same company and remains in the same condition it was in since its doors closed last year. The City continues to monitor the site as much as possible for safety and potential code violations that may arise. While we do not have an update on the future of the site, the City is committed to working with the current owner and potential investors." City of Tulsa

On whether the city has been in contact with Kohan Retail Investment Group since the mall's closure:

Yes we have. No movement from the current owners in terms of getting it back in service and making necessary repairs, but we’re continuing to engage with prospective investors who could be interested in the site. City of Tulsa

"From my understanding there's a lot of flooding going on inside the building currently. I'm sure there is a lot of damage," Tulsa City Councilor Karen Gilbert told 2 news on Dec. 19.

"It's a gem for Tulsa. And so, to watch it go down the way that is has is very frustrating, very upsetting."



Gilbert, who reentered the city council after winning the Aug. 27 city government election, knows the mall's history very well. Not only does it sit within her district, she herself used to operate Tulsa Crime Stoppers in a mall space until a few months prior to its closing.

She confirmed KRIG is behind on safety, coding to prevent flooding, and overall hasn't moved an inch toward any new development.

"We know that retail is kind of hit and miss these days," Councilor Gilbert said. "So what can we do with this piece of property? Do we turn it into a multipurpose piece of property, you know, maybe shops on the bottom and housing on top on the second floor? Maybe we could turn it into another Mother Road Market. So lots of possibilities. And again, it's right here in the heart of Tulsa. So we can't let it go sitting. We need something in this building."

Gilbert admitted any of those ideas could take years to shape up and would entail logistical challenges. One of the main ones would be getting the Kohan group to play ball.

As of December 2024, the city and the community around the former Promenade Mall is seeing no signs of that.

