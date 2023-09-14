Tulsa Promenade Mall to close permanently on Sept. 17

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Promenade Mall informed the few remaining tenants of their intentions to close the mall permanently on Sept. 17.

Tenants received this letter on Sept. 11.

KJRH

The letter says management will reach out to each retailer to work through the lease agreement and create a schedule to remove inventory. There are roughly 20 businesses left in the mall.

The mall was built in 1965, but it wasn't until 1986 that it was rebuilt into the indoor mall we see today.

At almost 1,000,000 square feet, the mall was once a prominent shopping center in the middle of Tulsa.

Slowly throughout the years, due to mall popularity going down and online shopping becoming more common, the mall became less frequented and stores trickled out.

In Aug. 2017, an EF-2 tornado caused light roof and structural damage.

In 2019, missed mortgage payments and long term maintenance issues, the mall went into receivership.

In 2020, one of the department stores that anchored the mall, JCPenney left.

2 News is speaking with some of the remaining tenants in the mall about how this will affect them. We will update this story when we learn more.

