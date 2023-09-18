Business owners, customers say goodbye to Tulsa Promenade

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's Promenade Mall closed its doors Sunday, presumably for good, while many stores try to wrap up services and find a new home.

The closing comes as its owners, Kohan Retail Investment Group, decided not to update its fire code requirements according to Tulsa Fire Department.

As of Sunday evening, the New York-based company has not responded to 2 News' numerous requests for comment about Promenade dating back to March.

"The town's only big enough for one mall, I guess. I mean, Eastland closed down twenty years ago," Tulsa resident Erik Legelein said.

For some Tulsans the closing of Promenade was expected. Negelein said he hadn't been inside in years.

"I think because of COVID, it's changed the way everybody buys things. Everybody shops online, everybody gets their food delivered online," he said. "Times are just changing."

Fatima Cordero agrees, and said she only came to the mall on its final day to get a last-minute nail appointment in.

"It was about time (for the mall to close). It really was. I think the only things that kept it open was a ball pit and the nails," she said.

Business was fine for Bridal Rentals and More during its five years in the mall, according to its owner Brenda Hughes.

Hughes had to get outside help from friends, family, and former customers just to move out in time.

"A whole bunch of family and friends have come to my rescue because there was no moving companies. You can't get a moving company in three days," Hughes said.

For Alex Pham, the son of the owners of Nail Studio & Spa, the mall represents both 30-plus years of family business and childhood.

"I'd always have come here, do my homework here. And yeah, we'd always see these shops come and go, see the new ones coming in," Pham said. It's a really hard goodbye, like I even cried about it because this has been home for me."

Many stores were selling off furniture and appliances before moving out Sunday.

Some businesses just hope they can stay afloat in their new location.

"A couple years ago my dad saw that this mall was not as good as it used to be so he opened one down on 51st and Yale. That's where my family's moving," Pham said.

"I'm moving to Mall 31 at 31st and Sheridan," Hughes said. "It's gonna be pretty. So come see us!"

